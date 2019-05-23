Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Mediclinic International’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MDC opened at GBX 323.30 ($4.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. Mediclinic International has a 1 year low of GBX 293.10 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 712.40 ($9.31).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 428.50 ($5.60).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

