Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Insider Ian Frederick Borden Sells 4,149 Shares

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCD stock opened at $199.96 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

