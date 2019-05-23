Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinEgg, HADAX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.01137095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001486 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

