Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,010,000 after acquiring an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/mason-street-advisors-llc-sells-1220-shares-of-dxc-technology-co-dxc.html.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.