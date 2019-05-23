Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $251,857.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,451 shares of company stock worth $19,056,713. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

