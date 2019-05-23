Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,654. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 487,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

