Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $5,580,047.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,940 shares of company stock worth $19,527,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

