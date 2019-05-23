Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.23 ($3.58).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

