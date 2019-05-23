MarineMax Inc (HZO) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in MarineMax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 432,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $6,451,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.84. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

