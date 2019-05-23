Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,504,000 after buying an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,369,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,045.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,478,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,010 shares of company stock valued at $17,536,705. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

