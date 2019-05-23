Lumentum (LITE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock worth $713,563 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 68,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

