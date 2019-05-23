LKQ Co. (LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,935. LKQ has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $31,588.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

