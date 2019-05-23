Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 1.1% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 576,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 268,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 35,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,532. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,028.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

