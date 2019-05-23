Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Halfords Group (HFD)

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275.83 ($3.60).

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 236.40 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.60 ($5.10).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

