LG Display (LPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.75

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

