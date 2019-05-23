LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,450 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTXB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 125,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $39.31 on Thursday. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $91.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $56,039.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $855,270 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

