Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 66,103 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 654,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,027,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 917,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

CBD opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1939 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

