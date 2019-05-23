L Brands (LB) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. L Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.
Shares of LB traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,374. L Brands has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.08.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
