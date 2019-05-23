Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

