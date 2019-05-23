KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.15 million.KLX Energy Services also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on KLX Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of KLXE opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1457900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

