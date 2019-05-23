Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758,080 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $59,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $337,207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,528 shares of company stock worth $53,319,131 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.98 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.24.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

