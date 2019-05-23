KeyCorp Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.