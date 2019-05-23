Kelso Technologies Inc (KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,717 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 239,918 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kelso Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Shares of KIQ stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.66.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 3.76% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile
Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.
