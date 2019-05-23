Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 46.1% Higher This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $152,395.00 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00399400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.01277083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00144915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

