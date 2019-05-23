Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,178.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

