Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.76). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAC. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Macerich stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Macerich has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $409,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,113.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,480.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

