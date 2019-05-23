Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

