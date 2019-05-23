Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $61.30 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,199 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after purchasing an additional 558,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,952,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,390,313. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

