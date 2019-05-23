Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $23,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 217,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

