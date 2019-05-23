J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of J C Penney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the department store operator will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for J C Penney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. J C Penney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Shares of NYSE JCP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,888,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 3,806,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 169.9% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 3,993,750 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,514,191 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

