Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $722.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 25.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,942,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 73.2% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 471,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 199,523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 48.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 439,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 143,920 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

