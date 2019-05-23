ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E alerts:

Shares of TLH opened at $137.55 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 1-year low of $2,398.00 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/ishares-tr-10-20-yr-treas-bd-e-tlh-shares-sold-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.