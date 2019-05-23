ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of XIU stock opened at C$24.72 on Thursday. ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.20.

About ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

