Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

WARNING: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Position Cut by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb-position-cut-by-exencial-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.