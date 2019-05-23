Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 214,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,322.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 498.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 146,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 69,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/ironwood-investment-management-llc-has-944000-position-in-braemar-hotels-resorts-bhr.html.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.