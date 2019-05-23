Ironwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $319,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,199. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,170. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

