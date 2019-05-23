Investors Purchase High Volume of Mallinckrodt Put Options (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 40,721 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average daily volume of 4,219 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 45.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 454.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

