Insider Selling: Pool Co. (POOL) Vice Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,569,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pool stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,052. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 532,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

