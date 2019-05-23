Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) insider Michael Milos Thornton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,647. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 540,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

