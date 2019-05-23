Insider Buying: Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR) Insider Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stock

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) insider George F. Canjar purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,400.24).
CHAR stock opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.45 ($0.15).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHAR. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).
