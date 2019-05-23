Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Chairman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $303.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,421 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,389,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,716,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,975 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

