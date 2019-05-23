Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.81. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 5093 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 578.21% and a negative return on equity of 265.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inpixon (INPX) Shares Gap Up to $0.81” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/inpixon-inpx-shares-gap-up-to-0-81.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inpixon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.