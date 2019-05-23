Inphi (IPHI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.3-86.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Inphi from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Inphi to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $81,351.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $57,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,920 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

