Innova Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $136,854.00 and $51.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001296 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

