Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 13.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 183,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,205 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $1,081,219.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,268 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,403,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,726 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,262 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

IR opened at $122.29 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

