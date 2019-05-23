Indicoin (INDI) Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Indicoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indicoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000408 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.