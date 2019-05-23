IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald S. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,772.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

