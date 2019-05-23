Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

