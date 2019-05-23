IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IGG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 693 ($9.06) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 519 ($6.78) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IG Group from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IG Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

IGG stock opened at GBX 542.20 ($7.08) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 471.10 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

In other news, insider June Felix purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £50,149 ($65,528.55).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

