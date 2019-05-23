IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 361.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 54,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 316.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 47,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $29,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $31,380.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/ifg-advisory-llc-has-1-23-million-holdings-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.